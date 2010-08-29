Memorable quotes from the Primetime Emmy Awards
Heard at the 62nd annual Primetime Emmy Awards:
“We are so happy that you have let us into your families,” Steven Levitan, accepting the award for comedy series, “Modern Family.”
“So where was I ...” Matthew Weiner, accepting the award for drama series, hours after being played off while accepting the award for writing in a drama series, “Mad Men.”
“I’m not going to have a go at (Mel Gibson). He’s been through a lot. Not as much as the Jews, to be fair,” Ricky Gervais.
“NBC asked the host of ‘Late Night’ to come to L.A. to host a different show. What could possibly go wrong?” — Host Jimmy Fallon, before the broadcast cut to Conan O’Brien in the audience.
“I am not funny!” Eddie Falco, while accepting the award for lead actress in a comedy, “Nurse Jackie.”
“Here’s hoping that some very bright person right here in the room or at home watching can help find a way to keep the spotlight burning on these heartbreaking situations that continue to be heartbreaking long after the cameras go away. That’d be an impressive accomplishment,” George Clooney, accepting the Bob Hope Humanitarian Award for his work organizing a telethon for Haiti earthquake relief.
“I love you more than baseball,” Bryan Cranston, speaking to his wife, Robin, and daughter, Taylor, while accepting the award for lead actor in a drama, “Breaking Bad.”
“Thank you, Jack. You’re alright, Jack.” — Al Pacino, speaking to Dr. Jack Kevorkian, while accepting the award for actor in a miniseries or movie, “You Don’t Know Jack.”
“There is no economic model that says you should put on a 10-part miniseries and make cash on it and yet somehow they had faith enough in order to do so,” Tom Hanks, accepting the award for miniseries, “The Pacific.”
“Thank you HBO, like for serious.” — Claire Danes, accepting the award for actress in a miniseries or movie, “Temple Grandin.”
“All I wanted to be was a clown in the circus, growing up.” — Eric Stonestreet, accepting the award for supporting actor in “Modern Family.”
“‘Modern Family’ is and always will be a love letter to you.” — Steven Levitan, speaking to his wife, Krista Levitan, while accepting the award for writing for a comedy series, “Modern Family.”
“I would like to dedicate this to all of my teachers, who taught me to sing and fingerpaint.” — Ryan Murphy, while accepting the award for directing for a comedy series, “Glee.”
“I want to thank my lord and creator, Ryan Murphy, for creating this role,” Jane Lynch, while accepting the award for supporting actress in a comedy, paying tribute to the “Glee” executive producer.
“After party at Betty White’s house!” Jimmy Fallon.