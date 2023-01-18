Meryl Streep joins 'Only Murders in the Building' for season 3

Three-time Academy Award winner Meryl Streep has joined the cast of Hulu's "Only Murders in the Building" for season 3.

Selena Gomez, who stars with Steve Martin and Martin Short in the streaming crime-comedy series, broke the news on TikTok Tuesday afternoon. "Hey, guys! We're on set!" the singer-actor announced in a 33-second video alongside Martin and Short. "Season three! The gang is back," she says, as the camera pans to recurring guest Andrea Martin, no relation to Steve Martin.

"Yay!" Gomez continues. "Could this honestly get any better? Oh, wait," she says as the camera pans the opposite direction to new supporting star Paul Rudd, who quips, "Well, I do think it could get a little bit better."

After some crosstalk wondering what he means by that, Streep suddenly appears behind Steve Martin and Gomez, comically being overly solicitous to her new castmates. "Steve, do you want this pillow?" she asks Martin, then asks if Short needs anything. "Ah, just the tea that I had asked for half an hour ago," he responds.

"Thank you, Meryl. You're sweet," Gomez tells Streep. She then stares open-mouthed into the camera as if to say she cannot believe she is there with the star widely considered one of cinema's greatest actors.

Sign up for Newsday's Entertainment newsletter Get the latest on celebs, TV and more. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

"Excuse me while I scream in a pillow," Gomez captioned the video, which the "Only Murders in the Building" account reposted.

The series stars Steve Martin as minor TV star Charles-Haden Savage, Short as past-his-prime theater director Oliver Putnam and Gomez as aspiring professional artist Mabel Mora, who together host a true-crime podcast that leads to them helping solve murders in their stately Upper West Side apartment house.

Gomez and others associated with the show also posted a black-and-white photo of the cast including Streep sitting together happily on a couch. "Very, very grateful lady!" Gomez wrote on Instagram, thanking the Hulu and series co-creator John Hoffman "for making this wanna be an unbelievably, absurdly happy human."

Hulu did not make a formal announcement, and it was unclear in how many episodes Streep would appear. The show, which debuted in 2021, has had two 10-episode seasons, earning an Outstanding Comedy Series Emmy nomination last year. A sister account for Hulu Support replied to someone asking when season 3 will premiere, saying, "We don't have any news to share at this time, but we'll definitely share your excitement with our team."

Neither, Streep, Short, Andrea Martin nor Rudd, who debuted on the show as the murder victim in the season 2 finale, have any evident social media. Steve Martin wrote on Twitter and Facebook that, "The filming of Season 3 of 'Only Murders in the Building' has begun! A cast to dream of."