Michelle Obama to appear on 'Steve Harvey' show

First lady Michelle Obama will appear on Steve Harvey's new daytime talk show.

"Steve Harvey" is taped before a live audience at NBC's studios in Obama's hometown of Chicago. The show's producers say the first lady will tape her appearance on Thursday. It's scheduled for broadcast on Oct. 3.

The 55-year-old veteran comic's talk show debuted earlier this month. Harvey said in a statement that he's honored to have Mrs. Obama as a guest.

The first lady's appearance on Harvey's show will be her latest on the daytime talk-show circuit as the presidential election enters its final weeks.

Earlier this week, Mrs. Obama joined her husband, President Barack Obama, for a pre-taped, joint interview on ABC's "The View."