Latto, Sia, more join Miley and Dolly's New Year's Eve special

Pop star Miley Cyrus' previously announced New Year's Eve special, co-hosted by music legend Dolly Parton live from Miami, has listed its guest lineup.

Joining “Miley’s New Year’s Eve Party" on NBC from 10:30 p.m. to 12:30 a.m., livestreamed on Peacock, will be singer-songwriter [Cari Elise] Fletcher, rapper Latto (née Alyssa Michelle Stephens), the Los Angeles rock band Liily, hip-hop duo Rae Sremmurd and nine-time Grammy Award nominee Sia [Furler]. Additionally appearing will be “Saturday Night Live” stars Chloe Fineman and Sarah Sherman and the comedy trio Please Don’t Destroy.

Cyrus and "SNL" creator Lorne Michaels are among the executive producers of this follow-up to Cyrus' 2021 New Year's Eve special.