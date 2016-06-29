Miss Teen USA pageant getting rid of swimsuit competition

The Miss Teen USA pageant will no longer include a swimsuit competition, replacing it with one featuring athletic wear.

USA Today said Wednesday that the Miss Universe organization’s pageant for 15- to 19-year-olds, would become more focused on physical fitness.

“This decision reflects an important cultural shift we’re all celebrating that empowers women who lead active, purposeful lives and encourage those in their communities to do the same,” Miss Universe president Paula Shugart wrote in a memo.

Reigning Miss Teen USA, Katherine Haik, offered a statement supporting the pageant’s decision.

The move comes less than a year after businessman and now Republican presidential contender Donald Trump sold his stake in the organization.