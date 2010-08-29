'Modern Family' beats out 'Glee' for best comedy

Beating the strongest comedy field in years, ABC's "Modern Family" was crowned TV's best last night at the 62nd Annual Primetime Emmy Awards.

Not quite an upset and not quite a sure bet either, the punditocracy had pretty much narrowed this race to just two shows - "Glee" and "Modern Family." And early in the evening both appeared evenly matched, winning key acting, writing and directing awards. Clearly, it was to be a "Glee"-vs-"Family" kind of night. In the end, only one could win, even if it seemed like both should.

Oh yes, and "Mad Men" won as best drama for the third consecutive year.

Meanwhile, there were upsets in a night not always kindly disposed to surprises or shocks. Northport High grad Edie Falco pulled down a win for outstanding actress in a comedy series - "Nurse Jackie" - becoming the first actress to win both a top drama and comedy actress Emmy award; she won three times in the drama category on "The Sopranos."

Jim Parsons, the splendid über-nerd Sheldon Cooper of "The Big Bang Theory," toppled multiple winner Alec Baldwin of "30 Rock." And maybe the biggest eye-popper was Kyra Sedgwick, whose Deputy Chief Brenda Leigh Johnson of "The Closer" has long been admired and long-nominated. She won her first Emmy upsetting the favorite, Julianna Margulies, of "The Good Wife." And longtime reality winner "The Amazing Race" was upset by "Top Chef."

Multiple winner Bryan Cranston of "Breaking Bad" won for best actor/drama for the third time, and his longtime and equally excellent castmate, Aaron Paul won for best supporting actor/drama, another upset.

The HBO movie "Temple Grandin," about a young autistic woman who beat the odds, had a great night, too, with a best movie win, as well as a best actress win for Claire Danes. "The Pacific" - HBO's magnificent bookend to "Band of Brothers" - won best miniseries.

Other highlights included:

'BORN TO RUN' OPEN

Jon Hamm, Betty White, Jorge Garcia, Tina Fey, Lea Michele, Randy Jackson, Tim Gunn and Kate Gosselin - got the Emmys off to a rousing launch. Who was missing? Unless you include the guy who actually wrote and performed the song a few decades ago, very few names (who either earned nominations, or did not - Kate among the latter) This was an entertaining open, but a crowded, noisy one, and when host Jimmy Fallon belted out the final chords - gamely, loudly, passionately - you realized why Auto-tune was invented.

A NEW 'FAMILY'



Last night's show launched with comedy awards, with the segment ending with a pre-produced tribute, if you will, to "Modern Family" - re-imagined as sort of a (non-gay) testosterone-laced sitcom. Special guest stars in this segment included "Family Guy" Stewie Griffin and (who else?) George Clooney.

FALLON AS HOST?



He brought an odd, offbeat presentation that was utterly unpredictable and always interesting. In a tribute to three deeply loved and now-departed classics - "24," "Law & Order" and "Lost" - he actually channeled songs and impressions by Elton John, Boyz II Men and Billie Joe Armstrong of Green Day. The audience wasn't sure if this was tribute or parody, comedy or maybe even insanity.