MTV's 'Teen Wolf:' First six minutes

It's not often I get around to "Teen Wolf" -- Jeff Davis's reconfiguration of the old teen were-movie with Michael J. Fox -- -- so let's correct that omission, right here and right now with this: The first six minutes of Monday's fifth season premiere...(Monday, MTV, 10).

For MTV, this is a particularly important opener -- a two-parter that concludes tomorrow night, as the launching pad for "Scream," the TV series.

By the way, I was an early fan of "Teen Wolf,." and largely think the series has held up well over five seasons, although the initial promise seemed a bit different at the time back in 2011 (in particular, the highly stylized and SFX-rich pilot seemed to indicate that this would become slightly more humorous in tone...didn't quite turn out that way).

Yes, have seen tonight's fifth season opener and fans should be pleased: There's a newcomer to Beacon Hills, make that two of them... most notably, Theo (Cody Christian). Scott McCall (Tyler Posey) and his "beta" wingman, Stiles (Dylan O'Brien) face a new and particularly malevolent threat; Lydia (Hollande Roden) has as you can see her own challenges; Liam (Dylan Sprayberry) has -- I believe -- been named a series regular; and star Tyler Hoechlin (Derek) is moving on (I believe) after this season too.

Yes, "Teen Wolf" has become huge success for MTV -- indeed, one of its most successful scripted series in history, and beneficiary of another "super-size" season pickup (the 5th will be comprised of twenty episodes).