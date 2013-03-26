MTV Video Music Awards coming to Barclays Center

The VMAs are coming to the Barclays Center.

MTV Monday announced that the Video Music Awards -- which for 30 years have defined the look, style and energy of a network that no longer airs videos -- will originate from Brooklyn's newest "indoor arena" and home of the Nets. The broadcast will air live on Aug. 25.

Along with the MTV Movie Awards, the VMAs have long represented the single biggest night of the year for MTV in terms of viewership and attention, although these days they do tend to make a little more fashion news (Lady Gaga's meat dress in 2010), or career statements (Britney Spears' 2007 "comeback") than actual musical ones. Viewership dropped last year to 6 million when the show aired on a rare (at least in recent years) Thursday -- it usually pushes or exceeds 10 million -- but that should be addressed when the Barclays telecast moves back to Sundays, the traditional night.

"From hip-hop to hipsters, Jay Z to MGMT, Brooklyn musicians have a long history of dominating the 'spotlight' on MTV," said Brooklyn Borough President Marty Markowitz, in a statement Monday.

At the corner of Flatbush Avenue and Atlantic Avenue, Barclays Center has indeed quickly established a rep as a music venue almost as much as a sports one (the Islanders will also move here after the 2014-15 season). Jay-Z, part owner of the Nets, opened the center last September with a series of concerts, while the Rolling Stones and Coldplay have also appeared. Beyoncé is scheduled to perform "The Mrs. Carter Show World Tour" here in early August. Meanwhile, the VMAs have long had a bicoastal history, frequently originating from Radio City Music Hall, where they began life Sept. 14, 1984, and in more recent years from the Staples Center and the Nokia Theatre in Los Angeles.