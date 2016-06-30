Nancy Grace leaving HLN after 12 years, reports say

Nancy Grace — long one of cable’s most strident news personalities who blasted her way into the center of some of the most sensational crimes of the past decade — is leaving HLN for an unspecified “digital platform,” per multiple reports.

“Nancy has worked tirelessly on behalf of the missing and exploited for more than a decade on HLN,” says HLN chief Ken Jautz, in a statement posted on the Hollywood Reporter, which first reported her exit. “She gave a voice to the voiceless, and we are extremely grateful for her contributions to the network.”

Author, former prosecutor, and self-styled victims advocate who embraced a style that was like hammer to the camera, Grace was one of those figures whose profile far exceeded that of the network she worked for, and who became a willing quasi-protagonist — invariably a controversial one — in many of the cases she covered. Their names are a roll call of some of the most infamous of the past twenty years — Elizabeth Smart, Amanda Knox, Danielle Van Dam, Natalee Holloway and of course Casey and Caylee Anthony. Caylee was the 2-year-old Orlando girl who went missing in 2008 and whose remains were later found near the family home. Her mother was tried for murder and eventually found not guilty. The public was outraged — but not as outraged as Grace.

Because of her prominence, she became a cultural figure of course — appearing in “Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice,” and in dozens of other shows, from the ridiculous (“Drop Dead Diva”) to the sublime (“The Wire”), always as herself. She was also a contestant on “Dancing With the Stars.”

“Saturday Night Live” had great fun with her, too, over the years, beginning with Amy Poehler’s wild-eyed impersonation. (Abby Elliott and featured player Noel Wells later picked up the cudgel.)

Sign up for Newsday's Entertainment newsletter Get the latest on celebs, TV and more. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

Grace has been at HLN for 12 years, before that with Court TV, as host of “Nancy Grace.”

She’ll leave in October.