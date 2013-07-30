NBC cancels 'Fashion Star' competition show

'Fashion Star' reality show canceledNBC has canceled "Fashion Star," the designer competition featuring judges/mentors Jessica Simpson, left, Nicole Richie and John Varvatos. Speaking at the TV critics' summer Press Tour, NBC Entertainment chairman Robert Greenblatt told reporters after a formal NBC executives' panel had ended that the reality show would not return for a third season. Changes had been made after season one, with Elle Macpherson, one of the executive producers, being replaced as host by British TV personality and fashion journalist Louise Roe. The show premiered in March 2012.