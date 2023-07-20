Hollywood strike: NBC fall schedule includes 'Magnum P.I.,' 'Law & Order' reruns

As the twin labor strikes by actors and writers against producers and studios continue in Hollywood, NBC on Wednesday released a revised fall schedule with a significant amount of scripted series that had completed production beforehand.

The network’s 2023-24 season kicks off Sept. 25 with the two-hour, 24th-season premiere of the singing competition “The Voice.” Immediately following at 10 p.m. is the first of two new scripted drama series, “The Irrational,” starring Jesse L. Martin as a renowned professor of behavioral science who consults on high-stakes cases involving governments, law enforcement and corporations.

The other new drama, “Found,” premieres Oct. 3 and follows a public relations specialist (Shanola Hampton) and her crisis-management team as they search for some of the many people reported missing in the United States each year for whom law enforcement has stopped active searching. Mark-Paul Gosselaar, Kelli Williams and Brett Dalton also star.

Returning the following night at 9 and 10 p.m., respectively, are the science-fiction drama “Quantum Leap,” with season 2, and the Hawaii-set private-eye drama “Magnum P.I.,” starring Jay Hernandez, with the final 10 episodes of its 20-episode season 5. (They were originally scheduled to premiere next year.) Reruns of “Chicago Fire,” Chicago Med” and “Chicago P.D.” variously will take the Wednesday 8-9 p.m. slot.

Beginning Oct. 5 at 9 p.m., NBC begins season 3 of the medical drama “Transplant,” a Canadian import that in February completed airing that third season on the network CTV. Reruns of “Law & Order,” “Law & Order: Organized Crime” and “Law & Order: Special Victims Unit” precede it at 8 p.m., with the documentary series “Dateline” following at 10.

Additionally, two-hour episodes of “Dateline” will run Fridays at 9 p.m. from Sept. 29 to Oct. 27. The series returns to its usual hourlong format on Nov. 3, when the game show “The Wall” returns at 9 p.m.