NBC to release all of new David Duchovny series 'Aquarius' online after premiere

In a move NBC is calling "unprecedented" -- and the word does seem about right -- -- the network will release all 13 episodes of the new David Duchovny series "Aquarius" on NBC.com after its two-hour premiere next month.

Groundbreaking? Or the beginning of the end of network TV?

(Or is NBC perhaps indicating that it has little/no confidence in the series? )

We will all be the judges soon enough. Here's what the network announced earlier Wednesday:

"To offer viewers the same binge-viewing experience they now enjoy on streaming platforms, NBC will make the unprecedented move of releasing all 13 episodes of David Duchovny’s new series “Aquarius” on NBC.com and the NBC app after the show’s two-hour linear network premiere on May 28, 2015. The entire series will also be offered to all other video-on-demand platforms for release at that time as well."

Sign up for Newsday's Entertainment newsletter Get the latest on celebs, TV and more. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

Yes, this certainly sounds a bit fishy, so let's get out our fishing polls. Why is NBC doing this? Obviously -- or maybe not so obviously -- to test the idea of "binging" within its own app ecosystem. (Under the heading if this works for Netflix, why not us?)

Or maybe this is just another way to get more dollars out of advertisers. NBC addresses that very thought:

"One of the key points of the arrangement is that the show will be available to only a handful of certain advertising partners, so the linear broadcast on NBC will mirror the commercial load on the VOD platforms. This will result in limited interruption — both on-air and off — giving viewers and advertising partners an enhanced and innovative experience."

Or maybe it's just a fun gimmick that will get us all to watch and write about it!

Nothing wrong with that at all.

Here's the logline: "Los Angeles. 1967.Sam Hodiak (David Duchovny, “Californication,” “The X-Files”), a decorated World War II vet and homicide detective, barely recognizes the city he’s now policing. Long hair, cheap drugs, rising crime, protests, free love, police brutality, Black Power and the Vietnam War are radically remaking the world he and the Greatest Generation saved from fascism 20 years ago."

Meanwhile, the series debuts on old fuddy-duddy regular TV May 28 and runs on Thursdays at 9 p.m.