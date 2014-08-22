Nelly, Ali in BET documentary on Ferguson Friday

Rapper Nelly — who once lived in Ferguson, Missouri, near where 18-year-old Michael Brown was shot and killed by police Aug. 9 — will be interviewed along with rapper Ali (of the Nelly-led rap group The St. Lunatics) in a BET documentary on the tragedy that airs Friday at 7. Clip above — and BET's Marc Lamont Hill is the correspondent. Here's the throughline, with details from BET:

Hosted by BET News Correspondent Marc Lamont Hill and Actress Keke Palmer, the BET News Special will deconstruct and examine the key elements of the case through first-hand accounts and will present an exclusive sit down interview with the Brown family. Premiering Friday, August 22 at 7 PM ET/PT on BET and Simulcasting on Centric at 7 PM ET/ 4 PM PT the BET News Special: Justice For Ferguson: The Shooting of Michael Brown” will report on all of the elements that are leading this case to reach its fever pitch.

Meanwhile, the network has what it is calling an exclusive sit-down with Brown's parents. You can see a good clip of that here.