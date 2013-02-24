'New Girl,' 'Mindy' will follow 'American Idol'

Trying to boost viewership for "New Girl" and "The Mindy Project," Fox will air episodes of the comedies in a special time slot following "American Idol" on Thursday, April 4.

"New Girl" will air at 9 p.m., with "The Mindy Project" airing at 9:30. The specially scheduled episodes will air in the place of a previously scheduled "Glee" repeat.

Currently, the series run Tuesday nights, in a lineup that received a jolt last month when the freshman comedy "Ben and Kate" was pulled from the schedule.

In the absence of "Ben and Kate," the shows have been preceded by one-hour installments of "Raising Hope," Both shows suffered ratings declines with their most recent airings.