New on DVD: 'Lancelot Link, Secret Chimp'

Lancelot Link, Secret Chimp

Series Imagine "Get Smart" with nonhuman primates. That's this '70s Saturday morning live-action spoof with spy chimps (voiced by actors) in people costumes on 3/4-size sets. We'll never see the likes of this again.

Extras A disc of goodies! Documentary interviews, music videos, chimp retirement home visit, more.

List price $25 for three discs, from Film Chest



Also out

SIGMUND AND THE SEA MONSTERS Live-action '70s insanity from the Krofft Brothers ("HR Pufnstuf"); $30, Vivendi.

Sign up for Newsday's Entertainment newsletter Get the latest on celebs, TV and more. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

BABAR: SEASON 1 Finally a full-season set at a reasonable price for HBO's 1989 elephant animation; $20, eOne.

SEALAB 2020 Not Adult Swim's revoiced spoof (that would be "Sealab 2021"), but the original '70s cartoon; $25, WarnerArchive.com.

THE AMAZING CHAN AND THE CHAN CLAN Keye Luke, No. 1 son in those vintage Chan films, voices the proverbial detective in this '70s toon; $30, warnerarchive.com.

RAGS TO RICHES: COMPLETE SERIES Musical series has Joseph Bologna's '80s bachelor adopting orphan girls (including teen Tisha Campbell); $30, Image.

ALICE: SEASON 1 First full-season set of Linda Lavin's '80s diner-com (Mel! Flo!) features uncut episodes; $30, warnerarchive.com.