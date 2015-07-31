New on DVD: Lisa Kudrow in 'The Comeback'

THE COMEBACKSERIES Lisa Kudrow's much-loved mockumentary returned to life on HBO nine years after being canceled, and it's still a super skewering of showbiz fame-chasing. In the 2005 original -- included here -- her oblivious onetime sitcom star, Valerie Cherish, attempts a series return. In 2014's "Comeback" comeback, she winds up playing herself in a series dramatizing that ill-fated ordeal, with co-star Seth Rogen. Cameos abound -- director James Burrows, Bravo talker Andy Cohen, Jay Leno, Marilu Henner, many more.

EXTRAS Creators Kudrow and Michael Patrick King do commentary, more.

LIST PRICE $20 for all 21 episodes of both series, out today from HBO.

Also today:

THE AFFAIR Montauk stars alongside Dominic West, Ruth Wilson, Maura Tierney, Joshua Jackson in Showtime's stark two-sides telling of an unfaithful relationship (and a murder), winner of this year's Golden Globe for drama series; $40, CBS.

I LOVE LUCY: SEASON 2 (Blu-ray). Now in HD: the chocolate factory speed-up (optionally colorized, quite well), Lucy tells Ricky she's pregnant, plus bonus features galore; $130 Blu-ray, CBS.

TV on DVD calendar:

SEPT. 29 "Outlander Vol. 2"

OCT. 6 "American Horror Story: Freak Show"

OCT. 13 "Girlfriends' Guide to Divorce"