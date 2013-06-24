'Newlyweds The First Year' reality show couple from Oyster Bay welcomes baby on finale

ON SUNDAY NIGHT'S 'PRINCESSES: LONG ISLAND. 'Chanel Omari and Amanda Bertoncini buy dresses for Ashlee White's 30th-birthday party later at the Carle Place club Sugar. Ashlee's parents give her a diamond ring for her birthday. Erica Gimbel and her boyfriend Rob play indoor tennis, using foulmouthed language next to kids playing. Chanel's ex, Michael, who dumped her for a 19-year-old, shows up outside her house wanting to get back together; she refuses. All the women but Amanda and Erica go to a "Jewish singles sleepaway camp" in Connecticut, but it's closed for predicted storms; they party at a New Milford bar instead and stay at a motel. Amanda parties with her mom Babs and Erica at Body English Tuesdays at The Chateau, where Erica flirts relentlessly.

'NEWLYWEDS' NEWBORN. On Bravo's "Newlyweds: The First Year" Monday night, we'll meet Dean James Lagoudes, the new son of Oyster Bay's Kathryn Bougadis and John Lagoudes, delivered during the show's production. "Baby Dean has been watching the show with us every Monday night," Bougadis tells Newsday, "and we plan on showing it to him again when he gets older. There is no better feeling than watching our first year of marriage together with our little bundle of joy in our arms. He completes our family -- a true blessing."

PREMIERES. "Catfish: The TV Show," based on the feature documentary, returns to MTV Tuesday at 10 p.m. for a second season of online romances' offline reality... and Port Washington native Amanda Zuckerman is among the season-15 cast of CBS' "Big Brother," premiering 8 p.m. Wednesday.

RECAPS. Danielle Bradbery won "The Voice"... "Bachelorette" Desiree Hartsock sent away Brad McKinzie and Zack Kalter... Kolette Biddle was cut from "The American Baking Competition"... and there was no elimination this week on "Hell's Kitchen."