Nia Long joins cast of ‘NCIS: Los Angeles’

Actress Nia Long, most recently seen as Giuliana Green in an arc of “Empire,” is joining “NCIS: Los Angeles” for its upcoming ninth season.

CBS announced Monday that Long, 46, will play Shay Mosely, the Naval Criminal Investigative Service’s new executive assistant director. As a former Secret Service agent, the network described the character as an experienced Washington insider bringing an East Coast sensibility to the West Coast team.

“The character was created specifically for Nia to capitalize on her strengths and personality, and we are excited about the new opportunities and dynamics she brings to the show,” said series executive producer R. Scott Gemmill said in a statement. “We couldn’t be happier to have her join our family.” The new season premieres Oct. 1.

Long’s films include “Boyz N the Hood” (1991), “Friday” (1995) “Boiler Room” (2000) and recurring roles in the “Big Momma’s House” and “The Best Man” movie franchises. Her Sundance Film Festival premiere “Lemon” reaches theaters Aug. 18.