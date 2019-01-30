Nick Cannon to sit in for ailing Wendy Williams

EntertainmentTV

Nick Cannon will sit in for Wendy Williams on her talk show while she deals with health issues. Credit: Composite: Getty Images / Jon Kopaloff, left; Getty Images / Brad Barket

By Frank LoveceSpecial to Newsday

Singer-actor Nick Cannon will fill in for an ailing Wendy Williams next week as the daytime talk-show host continues to treat complications from her long-standing Graves' disease.

"Friend to the show & host of Fox's The Masked Singer & MTV’s Wild n' Out, @NickCannon will be guest hosting 'Wendy' on Mon. Feb. 4, Tue. Feb. 5 & Wed. Feb. 6," Williams' Twitter account posted Tuesday evening. "The new hour long episodes will include Wendy’s staple Hot Topics segment, Ask Wendy, celebrity interviews & more!"

Cannon, 38, has not commented on social media. In February and March 2018, Williams, 54, took a three-week break from her show in order to combat hyperthyroidism and Graves'.

