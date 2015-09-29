Nicki Minaj to produce and star in new ABC Family sitcom

Rapper Nicki Minaj will appear in and be an executive producer of an ABC Family sitcom based on her growing up in 1990s Queens after her family's emigration from Trinidad, the network announced Tuesday.

The series is scheduled to begin shooting in Queens this winter.

Former "Will & Grace" and "The Bernie Mac Show" producer Kate Angelo, who co-wrote the 2014 Jason Segel-Cameron Diaz film comedy "Sex Tape," penned the pilot episode and will also serve as executive producer, with Minaj and four others.

"This is one of the more unique adventures I've ever embarked on," Minaj, 32, said in a statement.

Minaj, who attended Manhattan's LaGuardia High School of Music & Art, played a supporting role in the 2014 film "The Other Woman," and co-stars with Ice Cube and Cedric the Entertainer in the upcoming "Barbershop 3."

The rapper was raised largely by her mother after her father, who she said was a substance abuser, burned down the family's house in Jamaica, Queens, in December 1987.