'NickMom' programming block for mothers
It sounds like a game to play on girls' night out: Watch old "Brady Bunch" episodes and guess what Carol Brady was really thinking about Mike, Alice and those six kids.
Instead, it's a new show called, simply, "What Was Carol Brady Thinking?" that uses a pop-up avatar of the lovely lady and bubble quotes to offer her unspoken opinion. The show is part of a new block of programming especially for mothers called "NickMom" that launches today.
NickMom offers four original series including sketch comedy, talk, docu-series and stand-up performances, which will air from 10 p.m. to midnight and then replay from midnight to 2 a.m. on NickJr., when the kiddies are fast asleep and not in need of a "Dora The Explorer" fix.
"At a certain point in the evening, hopefully the little ones are in bed, and this is an opportunity for mom to get some much-needed me-time," says Bronwen O'Keefe, senior vice president of NickMom.
In addition to "What Was Carol Brady Thinking?" which airs at 11:30 p.m., the lineup includes:
"NickMom Night Out" (10 p.m.). This is a standup comedy series focused on life as a parent.
"MFF: Mom Friends Forever" (10:30 p.m.). This is a docu-comedy of the lives of two mom friends from St. Louis, Mo. They each have two kids and they produce and star in a Web show for moms. They did that before we found them. This is like our grown-up 'iCarly'," O'Keefe says.
"Parental Discretion with Stefanie Wilder-Taylor" (11 p.m.). The irreverent comedian uses each episode to explore a different element of parenting, such as getting kids to eat vegetables, through monologues and sit-down chats. "It's looking at the ridiculousness some of these topics can create," O'Keefe says. "It's about finding the funny in the everyday experiences."
In 2013, NickMom plans to add a docu-comedy called "My 63 Moms" starring new mom Andrea Rosen, who speaks to different types of mom for advice. Each week, she'll visit a few families. One of the questions, for instance, is "How much do I tell my kid about my past?"
The TV programs join the Nickmom.com website, which debuted last year and includes photos, lists, and original short-form videos. "Everything we have on the site is a bite-sized piece of content because we know moms are busy and don't have a lot of time," O'Keefe says.