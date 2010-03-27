NJ judge refuses to block 'Jersey Shore' episodes

A New Jersey judge has again denied a request to block the release of episodes of the MTV reality series "Jersey Shore."

State Superior Court Judge Joseph Foster rejected the request of three people who say their reputations will be damaged because they're shown fighting with cast members.

An attorney for the three complained after a published report said MTV planned a global release of the series, which focuses on the escapades of eight 20-something Italian-Americans at a shore house.

Last month the judge denied a man's request to block the DVD release of the show's first season. The man says he was beaten during an episode.

The other two litigants are a police officer fired after an episode showed him in a fight with cast members and the officer's wife.

