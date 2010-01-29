NJ woman fined for 'Real Housewives' hair pull

(AP) — The daughter of a "Real Housewives of New Jersey" reality show star has been found guilty of simple assault for pulling another cast member's hair during a fight at a fashion show.

Wayne Municipal Court Judge Lawrence Katz fined Ashley Holmes $189 on Friday. That includes $33 in court costs.

The charge against the 19-year-old Franklin Lakes resident was brought by Danielle Staub, who claimed Holmes threatened her and ripped out a hair extension in the tussle at the North Jersey Country Club in November.

Staub had also filed complaints against two castmates, Teresa Giudice of Montville and Jacqueline Laurita of Franklin Lakes, who is Holmes' mother. But Staub later dropped her claim that they cursed and threatened her.

___

Sign up for Newsday's Entertainment newsletter Get the latest on celebs, TV and more. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

Information from: The Record of Bergen County, http://www.northjersey.com