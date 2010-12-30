EntertainmentTV

Off the Wall: 'Jaws' and more sharp marathons

By DIANE WERTSdiane@tvworthwatching.com

Off the Wall starts another year of seeking the strange, silly and surreal.


NEW YEAR'S DAY MARATHONS Don't stop till you get enough "Jersey Shore" (6 a.m. Saturday-11 p.m. Sunday, MTV), "Buffy the Vampire Slayer" (6 a.m. Saturday-6 a.m. Monday, LOGO), "The Three Stooges" (9 a.m. Saturday-8:30 a.m. Sunday, AMC), "The A-Team" (Saturday from 10 a.m. to midnight, Centric), "Deadly Women" (1 p.m. Saturday-6 a.m. Sunday, ID), "Dallas" (2 p.m. Saturday-3 a.m. Sunday, CMT), "Sister Wives" (5 p.m. Saturday-3 a.m. Sunday, TLC) and "Hot in Cleveland" (Saturday from 8 p.m. to midnight, TV Land). Movie fans get four doses of "Jaws" (7:30 a.m.-2:45 p.m. Saturday, again 2:45-10:10 p.m. Saturday, Encore), starting with Steven Spielberg's 1975 original and continuing through three sequels. Bonus! Sunday brings the trippy culture clash of "Green Acres" (2 p.m.-midnight, CMT).


WAGONS HO! Frontier pioneer drama fuels an introductory marathon of the '60s star-laden hit "Wagon Train" (Friday at midnight, runs through Saturday at midnight, Encore Westerns). The show starts its regular run Monday, weeknights at 5:47 p.m. (What's with these weirdo start times?) More at encoretv.com.


WILD WIT Beefing up its comedy quotient, IFC adds three cool '90s encores - Garry Shandling's "The Larry Sanders Show" (Monday at 11 p.m.), "The Ben Stiller Show" (Wednesday at 10:30 p.m.), and the odd Bob Odenkirk-David Cross sketchfest "Mr. Show" (Jan. 7 at 11 p.m., all on IFC). Bonus! Weekend marathons preview "The Larry Sanders Show" (6 a.m. Saturday-5:50 a.m. Sunday, IFC) and "Mr. Show" (6 a.m.-6 p.m. Sunday, IFC). Show pages at ifc.com/on-air.


FUNNY FOLKS Lined up all New Year's Day on WNET/13 are "Victor Borge: 100 Years of Music and Laughter" (6 a.m.), "Jackie Gleason: Genius at Work" (7 a.m.), "Bill Cosby: The Mark Twain Prize" (8 a.m.), "Carol Burnett: A Woman of Character" (9:30 a.m.), "Borge" again (11 a.m.), "Tina Fey: The Mark Twain Prize" (1 p.m.), "George Carlin: The Mark Twain Prize" (2:30 p.m.), "Cosby" again (4 p.m.), "Burnett" again (5:30 p.m.) and "Gleason" again (7 p.m., all on WNET/13). More at thirteen.org/schedule.


ICE, ICE, BABY HBO repeats the first three episodes of "24/7 Penguins/Capitals" (7-10 a.m. today, HBO) as a prelude to the teams' outdoor game in Pittsburgh, "2011 NHL Winter Classic" (today at 1 p.m., NBC/4; may be delayed due to weather). Then "24/7" wraps up its behind-the-scenes peepfest Wednesday at 10 p.m. on HBO. Or watch via live stream at nbcsports.com.


OPRAH READY TO 'OWN' A NETWORK Oprah Winfrey launches her Oprah Winfrey Network, or OWN, with "Oprah's Guide to OWN" (Saturday at noon, OWN). Other premieres include "Ask Oprah's All Stars" (Sunday at 8 p.m.) and "The Gayle King Show" (Monday at 10 a.m., both on OWN). Formerly Discovery Health, OWN can be watched on Cablevision's Ch. 180/760, Time Warner's Ch. 115, DirecTV's Ch. 279, Dish Network's Ch. 189, and Verizon FiOS' Ch. 161/1625. Official site at oprah.com/own.


ANIMATED ARRIVAL Curtis Armstrong and Dave Foley are the voices behind "Dan Vs." (Sunday at 9 p.m., The Hub), whose cranky title character pits himself against the world. Preview at hubworld.com/dan-vs/shows/dan-vs.


BACK FOR MORE Lots of old shows are starting new seasons. Among them: "Worst Cooks in America" (Sunday at 9 p.m., Food), "Pretty Little Liars" and "Greek" (Monday at 8 and 9 p.m., ABC Family), last year's fantasy fave "V" (Tuesday at 9 p.m., ABC/7), "Southland" (Tuesday at 10 p.m., TNT) and the inevitable "Jersey Shore" (Thursday at 10 p.m., MTV).


AWARDS ALERT Queen Latifah is back as host of this year's "People's Choice Awards" (Wednesday 9-11 p.m., CBS/2). Nominees at cbs.com/pca.

