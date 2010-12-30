Off the Wall: 'Jaws' and more sharp marathons

Off the Wall starts another year of seeking the strange, silly and surreal.



NEW YEAR'S DAY MARATHONS Don't stop till you get enough "Jersey Shore" (6 a.m. Saturday-11 p.m. Sunday, MTV), "Buffy the Vampire Slayer" (6 a.m. Saturday-6 a.m. Monday, LOGO), "The Three Stooges" (9 a.m. Saturday-8:30 a.m. Sunday, AMC), "The A-Team" (Saturday from 10 a.m. to midnight, Centric), "Deadly Women" (1 p.m. Saturday-6 a.m. Sunday, ID), "Dallas" (2 p.m. Saturday-3 a.m. Sunday, CMT), "Sister Wives" (5 p.m. Saturday-3 a.m. Sunday, TLC) and "Hot in Cleveland" (Saturday from 8 p.m. to midnight, TV Land). Movie fans get four doses of "Jaws" (7:30 a.m.-2:45 p.m. Saturday, again 2:45-10:10 p.m. Saturday, Encore), starting with Steven Spielberg's 1975 original and continuing through three sequels. Bonus! Sunday brings the trippy culture clash of "Green Acres" (2 p.m.-midnight, CMT).



WAGONS HO! Frontier pioneer drama fuels an introductory marathon of the '60s star-laden hit "Wagon Train" (Friday at midnight, runs through Saturday at midnight, Encore Westerns). The show starts its regular run Monday, weeknights at 5:47 p.m. (What's with these weirdo start times?) More at encoretv.com.



WILD WIT Beefing up its comedy quotient, IFC adds three cool '90s encores - Garry Shandling's "The Larry Sanders Show" (Monday at 11 p.m.), "The Ben Stiller Show" (Wednesday at 10:30 p.m.), and the odd Bob Odenkirk-David Cross sketchfest "Mr. Show" (Jan. 7 at 11 p.m., all on IFC). Bonus! Weekend marathons preview "The Larry Sanders Show" (6 a.m. Saturday-5:50 a.m. Sunday, IFC) and "Mr. Show" (6 a.m.-6 p.m. Sunday, IFC). Show pages at ifc.com/on-air.



FUNNY FOLKS Lined up all New Year's Day on WNET/13 are "Victor Borge: 100 Years of Music and Laughter" (6 a.m.), "Jackie Gleason: Genius at Work" (7 a.m.), "Bill Cosby: The Mark Twain Prize" (8 a.m.), "Carol Burnett: A Woman of Character" (9:30 a.m.), "Borge" again (11 a.m.), "Tina Fey: The Mark Twain Prize" (1 p.m.), "George Carlin: The Mark Twain Prize" (2:30 p.m.), "Cosby" again (4 p.m.), "Burnett" again (5:30 p.m.) and "Gleason" again (7 p.m., all on WNET/13). More at thirteen.org/schedule.

ICE, ICE, BABY HBO repeats the first three episodes of "24/7 Penguins/Capitals" (7-10 a.m. today, HBO) as a prelude to the teams' outdoor game in Pittsburgh, "2011 NHL Winter Classic" (today at 1 p.m., NBC/4; may be delayed due to weather). Then "24/7" wraps up its behind-the-scenes peepfest Wednesday at 10 p.m. on HBO. Or watch via live stream at nbcsports.com.



OPRAH READY TO 'OWN' A NETWORK Oprah Winfrey launches her Oprah Winfrey Network, or OWN, with "Oprah's Guide to OWN" (Saturday at noon, OWN). Other premieres include "Ask Oprah's All Stars" (Sunday at 8 p.m.) and "The Gayle King Show" (Monday at 10 a.m., both on OWN). Formerly Discovery Health, OWN can be watched on Cablevision's Ch. 180/760, Time Warner's Ch. 115, DirecTV's Ch. 279, Dish Network's Ch. 189, and Verizon FiOS' Ch. 161/1625. Official site at oprah.com/own.



ANIMATED ARRIVAL Curtis Armstrong and Dave Foley are the voices behind "Dan Vs." (Sunday at 9 p.m., The Hub), whose cranky title character pits himself against the world. Preview at hubworld.com/dan-vs/shows/dan-vs.



BACK FOR MORE Lots of old shows are starting new seasons. Among them: "Worst Cooks in America" (Sunday at 9 p.m., Food), "Pretty Little Liars" and "Greek" (Monday at 8 and 9 p.m., ABC Family), last year's fantasy fave "V" (Tuesday at 9 p.m., ABC/7), "Southland" (Tuesday at 10 p.m., TNT) and the inevitable "Jersey Shore" (Thursday at 10 p.m., MTV).



AWARDS ALERT Queen Latifah is back as host of this year's "People's Choice Awards" (Wednesday 9-11 p.m., CBS/2). Nominees at cbs.com/pca.