Off the Wall: Start of a 'Long, Hot Summer'

Off the Wall goes to mucho movies.

Season finales

Claire tries to break past-time hubby Jamie out of prison, where he's being held by 20th century-hubby look-alike Black Jack Randall, in the first-season finale of busy "Outlander" (Saturday night at 9, Starz, after marathon 2-9 p.m.). There's never a dull moment, either, among the expansive cast of "Bones" (Thursday at 8 p.m., Fox/5), wrapping its 10th season (with an 11th on the way). There's even a character finale this week, as Reggie Watts takes his leave of "Comedy Bang! Bang!" (Thursday at 10:30 p.m., IFC, after marathon 5:30-7:30 a.m.), with Syosset guy Judd Apatow as guest.

Music, talk, movies

The honorees at this year's 30th anniversary "Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Induction" (Saturday 8-11 p.m., HBO) include Ringo Starr, Joan Jett, Lou Reed, Stevie Ray Vaughan, Bill Withers, Green Day, Paul Butterfield and The 5 Royales. Also keeping the beat, "The Graham Norton Show" (Saturday night at 10, BBC America) welcomes Snoop Dogg and The Osbournes, alongside George Clooney and Dwayne Johnson. Lucky folks with access to Sony Movie Channel get Saturday's seven-film music marathon that starts with 10:30 a.m.'s "Searching for Sugar Man." Info at sonymoviechannel.com

Oodles of Eastwood

Clint Eastwood's 85th birthday Sunday means Eastwood all weekend. Reelz's Clint-centric outing Saturday of "The Countdown" (2 p.m.) leads into his films "Any Which Way You Can" (3 and 10 p.m.) and "High Plains Drifter" (5:30 p.m.), plus Sunday's repeat of "Drifter" (3 p.m.), "Thunderbolt and Lightfoot" (5:30 and 10:30 p.m.) and "Blood Work" (8 p.m.). Sundance Sunday spotlights Eastwood's directing/starring efforts "Unforgiven" (1:30 p.m.), "Pale Rider" (4:30 p.m.), "The Outlaw Josey Wales" (7 p.m.), and "Million Dollar Baby" (10 p.m.).

More movie marathons

Look for Saturday night's "Richard Pryor Live on the Sunset Strip" (Saturday night at 11:45, Starz in Black), then flip the channel for five Pryor flicks beginning with "Stir Crazy" (Sunday morning at 1:15 a.m., Starz Comedy). Ice Cube chills Sunday in "Are We Done Yet?" (8:25 p.m.), "Next Friday" (10 p.m.) and "Higher Learning" (11:40 p.m., EncoreBlack). Paul Newman and wife Joanne Woodward co-star in five flicks starting with "The Long Hot Summer" (Monday at 8 p.m., Turner Classic Movies). John Howard and John Lodge also star as detective Bulldog Drummond in eight straight '30s titles (all TCM premieres), led by Ray Milland's "Bulldog Drummond Escapes" (Thursday at 8 p.m., TCM). And one week before the big screen gets "Jurassic World," revisit Steven Spielberg's original 1993 "Jurassic Park" (Friday 8-11 p.m., NBC/4).

Sign up for Newsday's Entertainment newsletter Get the latest on celebs, TV and more. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

Online underground

Keanu Reeves narrates director Alex Winter's trip into the "Deep Web" (Sunday at 8 p.m., Epix) of secret black markets and other criminal activity. Don't have Epix? Try epixhd.com/freetrial/optimum