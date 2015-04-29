Off the Wall TV: Oddities and a touch of Orson Welles

Off the Wall can't even count all the cool stuff this week.

Big numbers

Music, videos, interviews and more mix into "The 20" (Saturday 9-11 a.m., VH1), the weekend countdown now hosted by YouTube wit Shannon Coffey. Liam Neeson is heard on the 250th episode of "Family Guy" (Sunday at 9 p.m., Fox/5). Even audience members win big on the cash-stuffed 1,001st episode of "Let's Make a Deal" (Monday at 10 a.m., CBS/2). Celebrate Wednesday's 100th anniversary of filmmaker Orson Welles' birth, a little late, with Friday's spellbinding lineup of "Touch of Evil" (8 p.m.), "The Lady From Shanghai" (10 p.m.) and other Wellesian wonders (all Friday night on TCM). More at tcm.com/this-month

Saturday night's

strange stuff

"Rent a white guy" is an actual thing in China, as explained on "Vice" (Saturday night at 8:30, HBO2). Another oddity: the feline talent competition "America's Next Cat Star Search" (Saturday night at 9, Animal Planet), following 8 p.m.'s "My Cat From Hell." See hbo.com/vice and animalplanet.com

Pick your flick experience

There's the shocking reality behind TV movie premiere "Cleveland Abduction" (Saturday night at 8, Lifetime), with Taryn Manning as Michelle Knight. And there's the escapism of "Murder, She Baked: A Chocolate Chip Cookie Murder Mystery" (Saturday night at 9, Hallmark Movies), with soap stars Alison Sweeney and Cameron Mathison. Previews at mylifetime.com and hallmarkmoviesandmysteries.com

Season finale

They're coming fast and furious: "Madam Secretary" (Sunday at 8 p.m., CBS/2), "Secrets and Lies" (Sunday night at 9 p.m., ABC/7), "Last Man on Earth" (Sunday at 9:30 p.m., Fox/5), "Gotham" (Monday at 8, Fox/5), "New Girl" and "Weird Loners" (Tuesday 9 and 9:30, Fox/5), "Person of Interest" (Tuesday at 10, CBS/2), "Forever" (Tuesday at 10, ABC/7), "Criminal Minds" (Wednesday at 9, CBS/2), "The Big Bang Theory" (Thursday at 8, CBS/2), and "Hawaii Five-0" (Friday 9-11 p.m., CBS/2).

Back for more

Patti LuPone guests on a fresh season of the Victorian horror origin tales of "Penny Dreadful" (Sunday at 10 p.m., Showtime). Stephen Colbert and Jon Stewart chat with host David Steinberg on the return of "Inside Comedy" (Tuesday at 11 p.m., Showtime). And Corbin Bleu hosts re-creations of big movie moments in the pop culture competition "Fake Off" (Wednesday at 10 p.m., truTV). Check out sho.com/sho/series and trutv.com/shows

Pop portrait

Cultural icons, revisited. Ray Romano hosts "David Letterman: A Life on Television" (Monday 9:30-11 p.m, CBS/2). And Nirvana's tragic front man is dissected in the authorized tribute "Kurt Cobain: Montage of Heck" (Monday 9-11:15 p.m., HBO). Connect at hbo.com/docs