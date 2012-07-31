Olympics win gold in Nielsen ratings

Friday's Opening Ceremony of the Summer Olympics was the most-watched program for the week ending Sunday, according to Nielsen. Here are top 10 prime-time programs, ranked by rating. Each ratings point equals 1.147 million

households.

1. Summer Olympics Opening Ceremony, NBC, 21.0

2. Summer Olympics (Sunday), NBC, 19.8

3. Summer Olympics (Saturday), NBC, 15.8

4. America's Got Talent (Tuesday), NBC 6.3

5. America's Got Talent (Wednesday), NBC, 5.4

6. The Big Bang Theory, CBS, 5.1

7. NCIS, CBS, 4.8

8. Two and a Half Men (Thursday), CBS, 4.2

9. NCIS: Los Angeles, CBS, 4.1

10. Tie, 60 Minutes, CBS, 4.0

CSI, CBS, 4.0