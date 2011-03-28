Online video leads to 'Teen Mom' charges

Jenelle Evans, one of the four stars of the MTV reality show "Teen Mom 2," has been charged with simple assault and simple affray -- a legal term for two or more people fighting in a public space -- after TMZ.com posted a video last week of her beating another young woman while onlookers egged her on.

Oak Island, N.C., police Officer Justin Gray arrested Evans at her family's home at 9:10 p.m. Sunday, according to a police report provided to Newsday. After being processed at the station, she was transferred to the Brunswick County Detention Center, where she was freed on a $500 bond. The victim, Britany Truett, had not originally planned to press charges, said TMZ, but changed her mind during the weekend.

Monday, Brittany Maggard -- whom the video seems to show instigating the fight by pushing Evans into Truett -- told TMZ, "Jenelle wanted to go and fight Britany because of something with her man" -- Kieffer Delp, 20, with whom Evans was arrested in October and charged with breaking and entering and drug possession. "She was scared and wouldn't go fight by herself," Maggard, who was also arrested, said, "so I went to help her out."

Evans, 19, missed a scheduled court date in January on the possession and breaking and entering charges, but at a Thursday hearing the judge let her go with a warning that she make her next court appearance on April 14. On her new charges, she's set to return to court April 26.