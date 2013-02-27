EntertainmentTV

Oscars tops Nielsen list

Seth MacFarlane and Kristin Chenoweth perform a song dedicated to...

Seth MacFarlane and Kristin Chenoweth perform a song dedicated to the "losers" during the finale of the Oscars at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. (Feb. 24, 2013) Credit: AP

'The Oscars" was the most-watched program for the week ending Sunday, according to Nielsen. Here are the week's 10 most-watched programs, ranked by millions of viewers.

1. "The Oscars," ABC,40.4 million

2. 8 p.m. "Oscars Red Carpet Live," ABC, 25.5

3. "NCIS," CBS, 21.1

4. "The Big Bang Theory," CBS, 17.6

5. 7:30 p.m. "Oscars Red Carpet Live," ABC, 16.5

6. "NCIS: Los Angeles," CBS, 16.3

7. "American Idol" Wednesday, Fox, 14.4

8. "Person of Interest," CBS, 14.2

9. "American Idol" Thursday, Fox, 13.7

10. "Two and a Half Men," CBS, 13.4

