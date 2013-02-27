Oscars tops Nielsen list
'The Oscars" was the most-watched program for the week ending Sunday, according to Nielsen. Here are the week's 10 most-watched programs, ranked by millions of viewers.
1. "The Oscars," ABC,40.4 million
2. 8 p.m. "Oscars Red Carpet Live," ABC, 25.5
3. "NCIS," CBS, 21.1
4. "The Big Bang Theory," CBS, 17.6
5. 7:30 p.m. "Oscars Red Carpet Live," ABC, 16.5
6. "NCIS: Los Angeles," CBS, 16.3
7. "American Idol" Wednesday, Fox, 14.4
8. "Person of Interest," CBS, 14.2
9. "American Idol" Thursday, Fox, 13.7
10. "Two and a Half Men," CBS, 13.4