Pat Sajak announces retirement as 'Wheel of Fortune' host

Pat Sajak will say goodbye to hosting "Wheel of Fortune" following the 2023-24 season.

“Well, the time has come. I’ve decided that our 41st season, which begins in September, will be my last,” Sajak said in a statement Monday. “It’s been a wonderful ride, and I’ll have more to say in the coming months. Many thanks to you all. (If nothing else, it’ll keep the clickbait sites busy!)”

Sajak, 76, has hosted the syndicated version of the game show since its debut in 1983, and also hosted a daytime edition from 1981 to '89. He will serve as a consultant to the show for three years after his retirement.

"As the host of 'Wheel of Fortune,' Pat has entertained millions of viewers across America for 40 amazing years,” Suzanne Prete, executive vice president of game shows at Sony Pictures Television, which produces "Wheel," said in a statement. "We are incredibly grateful and proud to have had Pat as our host for all these years and we look forward to celebrating his outstanding career throughout the upcoming season. Pat has agreed to continue as a consultant on the show for three years following his last year hosting, so we’re thrilled to have him remaining close to the 'Wheel of Fortune' family.”