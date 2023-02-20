'People's Court,' 'Judge Mathis' canceled after more than 20 seasons each

Two long-running TV stalwarts of small-claims adjudication, "The People's Court" and "Judge Mathis," have been canceled by syndicator Warner Bros. after more than two decades apiece.

Industry trade journals report that each show will end after the current season, with “The People’s Court” having run for 26 and "Judge Mathis" for 24. Each is produced by Warner Bros. Unscripted Television in association with Telepictures Productions and syndicated by Warner Bros. "The People's Court” airs different episodes weekdays at 1 p.m. on WWOR/9 and at 4 p.m. on WNYW/5; "Judge Mathis”does likewise at 2 and 3 p.m. on WLNY/10/55.

"It has been the greatest honor of my life to [have spent] these several decades presiding over the show that started all court shows, our beloved 'People's Court,' " wrote that show's star, former prosecutor and Florida Circuit Judge Marilyn Milian, 61, on the show's Facebook page Saturday. Milian, raised in Astoria, Queens, through age 8, the daughter of Cuban immigrants, took over this second version of "The People's Court" in 2001. Originally starring former New York City Mayor Ed Koch and later Jerry Sheindlin, this revival premiered in 1997, following the 1981-93 original starring Joseph Wapner.

"I have worked alongside the most talented, energetic, creative people in the industry, most of whom have been with us for the whole wild ride," Milian continued. "It says a lot about a workplace when there is virtually zero turnover, and this is how it has been for us. We have worked, laughed, cried and raised our kids side by side for so many years."

Thanking the show's fans, she added that, "It has been a privilege to share your living rooms for 22 years," and said she hoped she had "entertained you and brought you as much joy as you all have brought me. This 'Cubanita' from Queens could never have asked for more."

Former Detroit-area District Judge Greg Mathis, star of "Judge Mathis," has not commented publicly about his show's cancellation.

The current iteration of "The People's Court" has won four Daytime Emmy Awards for outstanding legal/courtroom program, in 2014, 2015, 2020 and 2021. “Judge Mathis” took the same Daytime Emmy in 2018.