'Project Five,' four women directors

Lifetime has tapped Jennifer Aniston, Alicia Keys, Demi Moore and filmmaker Patty Jenkins to direct the Lifetime movie "Project Five."

The high-profile project, from Sony Pictures Television, consists of five short films exploring the impact of breast cancer on people's lives.

The film's fifth director will be announced in the coming weeks.

"Our hope with 'Project Five' is to entertain, inform and inspire dialogue, research and prevention. Otherwise, our goals are small," Aniston said in a statement. "We want these films to move people and empower those affected by breast cancer to stand tall through this challenge, which impacts all of our lives, no matter who we are."