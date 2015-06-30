'Project Runway' premiering junior edition

AND I DID IT RUNWAY

Two established versions of "Project Runway" and a new teen-designer version are running this way. Lifetime's "Project Runway Junior" is set to premiere this fall with 14- to 17-year-old fledgling fashion designers and co-hosted by franchise maven Tim Gunn and model Hannah Davis. Designer Christian Siriano and fashion editor Aya Kanai are principal judges. Production takes place this summer in New York. Meanwhile, Season 14 of the flagship "Project Runway" premieres Aug. 6, and "Project Runway All Stars" Season 5 is scheduled for early next year.

PREMIERES

"Cupcake Wars," "Food Court Wars," "Halloween Wars" . . . it was only a matter of time -- Monday night at 8, specifically -- before Food Network gave us "Cake Wars." Each week, four expert bakers compete to create a cake for a major party or special event . . . Tuesday night at 10, we catch the private life of Washington Redskins' wide receiver DeSean Jackson in BET's new "DeSean Jackson: Home Team" . . . Opposite it on Travel, ABC News correspondent Nick Watt goes around the world asking less-than-newsy questions he's been curious about on the new "Watt's World" . . . Wednesday at 9 p.m. on LMN's new "Monster in my Family," the kin of serial killers -- including host Melissa Moore, daughter of Keith Hunter Jesperson, the "Happy Face Killer" -- reach out to victims' families . . . Opposite it, Jeff Lewis and the indefatigable house-flipping show "Flipping Out" returns for its eighth season on Bravo . . . Then at 11 p.m. and 11:30 p.m., barbecue champion Danielle Dimovski, aka Diva Q, eats and competes her way across America on Season 3 of Travel's "BBQ Crawl" . . . and Thursday at 8 p.m., kids and adults alike will now compete against professional chefs -- including Rocco DiSpirito, Lorena Garcia and Duff Goldman -- when NBC's "Food Fighters" returns for its second season.

RECAPS

Brian Stephens is the first tattoo artist erased from Season 6 of Spike's "Ink Master" . . . "The Amazing Race" teammates Jackie Ibarra and Jeffrey Weldon were added to the houseguests on "Big Brother" Season 17 . . . Joshua Albers and Justin Reich were eliminated from "The Bachelorette" and Ian Thomson became the third bachelor to quit this season . . . the "MasterChef" kitchen is all out of Jesse Romero and Veronica Cili . . . and Rachel Deboer got skinned on "Skin Wars."