Queen Latifah, Mary J. Blige join NBC's 'The Wiz Live!'

R&B/hip-hop stars Queen Latifah and Mary J. Blige have been added to the cast of NBC's upcoming holiday musical production of "The Wiz Live!," the network announced yesterday. Latifah will play the Wiz, while Blige will play Evillene, the Wicked Witch of the West. The production is scheduled to air on Dec. 3. Stephanie Mills was previously announced to portray Auntie Em. She is best known for playing Dorothy in the show's original Broadway production of "The Wiz." Additional casting will be announced soon.