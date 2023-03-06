Rachael Ray ending her long-running daytime talk show

Rachael Ray is ending her daytime cooking and talk show after 17 years. "I’ve made the decision that’s it’s time for me to move on to the next exciting chapter in my broadcast career,” Ray, 54, said in a statement, adding without specification she wants to leave syndicated television in favor of "a platform unencumbered by the traditional rules of distribution.

"I am truly excited to be able to introduce and develop new and upcoming epicurean talent on all platforms" through her recently announced production company, Free Food Studios. "Thank you to all of our Rachael daytime show partners, crew and affiliates, and the wonderful years we all worked together," she said. "Rachael Ray" (airing weekdays at 2 p.m. on WABC/7), which debuted in national syndication on Sept. 18, 2006, will continue in production through the end of this season.

Ray herself will be inducted into the Broadcasting + Cable Hall of Fame in May, alongside "Today" co-anchor Al Roker, his wife Deborah Roberts of ABC News, and others.