Randy Jackson returning to 'American Idol' as mentor

From left, "American Idol" judges Mariah Carey, Randy Jackson and...

From left, "American Idol" judges Mariah Carey, Randy Jackson and Nicki Minaj pose onstage during Fox's "American Idol 2013" Finale Results Show at Nokia Theatre L.A. Live in Los Angeles. (May 16, 2013) Credit: Getty Images

Yo Dawg, welcome back!

Fox is expected to announce that Randy Jackson will officially return to "American Idol" as a mentor for the contestants, E! News reports.

Jackson, who left the show as a judge back in May, will replace departing Jimmy Iovine, the music producer who has been with the show for the past three seasons. Jackson's mentoring role reportedly will be different from Iovine's. Meanwhile, E! reported earlier this week that Harry Connick Jr. is in final talks to join the judges' panel.

