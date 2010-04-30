Ray Romano in ovarian cancer benefit, Manhattan

RAY ROMANO COMES HOME The star of "Everybody Loves Raymond" and TNT's returning series "Men of a Certain Age" performs Friday, May 14, at Manhattan's renovated SVA Theatre on West 23rd Street. It's a benefit performance for ovarian cancer research. For details, search

"A Ray of Hope" at theatermania.com.

NURSE JACKIE AND SHELDON COOPER They're featured in separate evenings this week at Manhattan's Paley Center for Media on West 52nd Street. Edie Falco is joined on Monday's 7 p.m. "Nurse Jackie" panel by producers Linda Wallem, Liz Brixius and Richie Jackson, and they'll preview an upcoming episode. "An Evening With Jim Parsons" Tuesday at 6:30 p.m. features the "Big Bang Theory" star talking about his hit CBS series. Info at paleycenter.org/events.

CELEBRATE YOUR MOM Tell the world how great your mom is, and see what others have to say about theirs, on Hallmark Channel's Meet My Mom wall at Facebook. It's part of a countdown to the channel's May 8 movie "Meet My Mom," starring Lori Loughlin and Stefanie Powers. Submit your mom-centric photos, video and/or text (and get entered to win a Flip video camera) at facebook.com/hallmarkchannel.

ADULT SWIM SWEEPSTAKES Win your animated faves in Adult Swim's Build a Custom DVD Sweepstakes, promoting the manufacturing-on-demand program where buyers choose their own disc mix from all 900 programs in the Adult Swim library. Over the next four weeks, 1,000 DVDs will be given away, at adultswimshop.com/sweeps.