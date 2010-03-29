'Real Housewives of New Jersey' move onto DVD

THE REAL HOUSEWIVES OF NEW JERSEY

Series The fourth edition of Bravo's trashtastic docusoap franchise (Orange County / New York City / Atlanta) trains its cameras on Jersey Italian sisters, in-laws and pseudo-friends. Enjoy the legendary table flip, along with rumormongering, backstabbing, boob jobs and felony records. (And, oh yeah, parenting.) Second season hits TV May 3.

Extras Two "Watch What Happens" reunions, "Lost Footage" episode.

List price $30 for three discs, out today from Bravo Media.

Also out

LAW & ORDER: UK Last year's ITV London adaptation of NBC's NYC hit sounds strange but moves the same way through 13 episodes with detective Jamie Bamber ("Battlestar Galactica") and prosecutor Freema Agyeman ("Doctor Who"); extras include interviews, commentaries, set tours, deleted scenes; $30 (Target only), Universal.

TREMORS: THE COMPLETE SERIES Morphing desert monsters in 2003 Syfy whimsy with Michael Gross, Dean Norris, Christopher Lloyd, but no widescreen video; $30, Universal.

STARGATE ATLANTIS: THE COMPLETE SERIES Syfy fave hits store shelves with five seasons on 25 discs, plus existing extras and new retrospective disc; $200, MGM.

SOUTH PARK: SEASON 13 Satirical targets include Michael Jackson, pirates and more, plus first-ever deleted scenes; $50 DVD/$58 BD, Comedy Central.