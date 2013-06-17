Reality check: 'Princesses' recap

ON LAST NIGHT'S 'PRINCESSES: LONG ISLAND' At the Hamptons weekend house, Erica Gimbel apologizes after Casey Cohen confronts her about having stolen Casey's boyfriend in high school, which has made Casey distrustful of relationships. Amanda Bertoncini and her boyfriend Jeff, who are staying at a hotel, arrive. The next day, Erica is too sick to join the group for brunch at 75 Main in Southampton. Erica's boyfriend Rob arrives at the house. Later, all the women but Erica drink and hang out at Southampton Social House. At 1:10 a.m. the whole group arrives at the restaurant/club Nammos Estiatorio to party and have dinner. Back at the house, a drunken Erica takes Adderall and blubbers. Sunday morning, she and Rob leave early. The other four say they had a good weekend.

FINALES. Amber Carrington, from Adam Levine's team, and New York City's Sasha Allen, from Shakira's team, were eliminated on NBC's "The Voice," leaving The Swon Brothers, Michelle Chamuel and Danielle Bradbery to sing their little hearts out on the live, two-night finale tonight at 8 and Tuesday night at 9.

PREMIERES Ohio's family-owned Cutter Oil Co. tries to keep surviving against bigger rivals in the premiere of Discovery's "Blood & Oil," Tuesday at 10 p.m. . . . Following three episodes that ran last month, season two of "Celebrity Wife Swap" returns with what ABC is calling a "summer premiere" on Sunday at 8 p.m., with Bristol Palin, Sarah's daughter, and Melissa Rivers, Joan's daughter, swapping households -- despite the fact neither is a wife . . . Immediately following at 9, ABC's "Whodunnit?" is a reality-TV version, essentially, of the board game Clue, with competitors trying to solve a faux murder mystery . . . and while no one appears particularly naked or afraid in Discovery's new survival competition "Naked & Afraid," premiering Sunday at 10:20 p.m., the new show does look Difficult & Daring.

RECAPS "Bachelorette" Desiree Hartsock eliminated Brian Jarosinski, Brandon Andreen and Dan Cox . . . Chef Zach Womack's departure leaves the top five on "Hell's Kitchen" . . . and firefighter Jeremy Cross was cut from "The American Baking Competition."