Reality Check: 'Bachelorette' Rachel Lindsay addresses divorce news

'Bachelorette' star breaks silence

Season 13 “Bachelorette” Rachel Lindsay on Friday spoke publicly for the first time about the divorce filing three days earlier by her husband, season winner Bryan Abasolo.

“First off, I just want to say thank you to people who have reached out,” Lindsay, 38, said on her podcast “Higher Learning with Van Lathan and Rachel Lindsay,” according to a partial transcript at RealityTVWorld.com. “I'm still trying to reply to people. You just never know how great your circle is until you see all the people who reach out and love you."

The attorney turned entertainment reporter and media personality vowed she would say more “eventually, but now is not the time. I'm just trying to take it day by day.”

While she has removed the last name “Abasolo” from her Instagram account, it remained on her Facebook as of Sunday afternoon.

Lindsay had described marital issues on the Dec. 21 episode of former “Bachelor” star Nick Viall’s podcast “The Viall Files,” saying she and chiropractor Abasolo “live totally different lives” and “don't work well together.” Because he “is a sole practitioner,” Abasolo “leaves the house at 8 a.m. and he comes home at, like, 9 o'clock, 9:30 [p.m.] sometimes,” Lindsay said, per RealityTVWorld, while she has “a lot more free time” after departing the entertainment-news TV show “Extra” and seeking a new career.

Sign up for Newsday's Entertainment newsletter Get the latest on celebs, TV and more. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

On the day of the filing, Abasolo wrote, in part, on social media: “After more than 4 years of marriage, Rachel and I have made the difficult decision to part ways and start anew. My parents have been married forever and I'm a family man, but sometimes loving yourself and your partner means you must let go.”

The couple had married Aug. 24, 2019, in Cancún, Mexico.

Vanderpump you up

An upcoming spinoff of Bravo’s restaurateur reality show “Vanderpump Rules” will see Lisa Vanderpump overseeing the staff who will “work, live, and play at an exclusive French estate.” The new series streams this spring on Hulu.

Premieres

A&E collects a 15th season of “Hoarders” Monday from 8 to 10:01 p.m. … Partly opposite on TLC, from 9 to 10:02 p.m., “90 Day Fiancé” couples show us their day-to-day lives sans producers or crews on season 5 of “90 Day Diaries” … Tuesday from 10:01 to 11:05 p.m., Discovery’s new “Big Little Brawlers” spotlights little-person wrestlers in Pigeon Forge, Tennessee, as they set their sights on the Micro Wrestling Federation’s MicroFest … Wednesday from 9:31 to 10:36 p.m., Lifetime’s new “Prison Brides” looks at seven women from around the world who believe they’ve found love with their pen pals … From 10:01 to 11:04 p.m. on A&E, the sophomore season of “Booked: First Day In” continues to give a glimpse of arrestees across a range of alleged crimes as they’re processed into jail, while Thursday from 10:04 to 11:06 p.m., A&E’s new “Undercover: Caught on Tape” features surveillance video of undercover law-enforcement agents … and early Friday on the streaming service Netflix, a relationship franchise expands to Scandinavia with “Love Is Blind: Sweden.”

Recaps

On “Hell’s Kitchen” black-jacket day, when the red and blue teams disband and five finalists remain, chef Gordon Ramsay for the first time in 10 years declared six finalists. Jason Hedin was eliminated.