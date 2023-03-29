Long Island pizza chef Rob Cervoni wins 'Chopped' competition

Long Island pizzaiolo Rob Cervoni outcooked three other chefs Tuesday to win that night's pizza-themed episode of the Food Network competition "Chopped," walking away with a $10,000 prize.

Cervoni, 35, of Franklin Square, the founder and a co-owner of the artisanal pizzeria Taglio in Mineola, went up against Brooklyn's Miriam Weiskind, who hosts pop-up pizzerias; Chicago's John Carruthers of Crust Fund Pizza, the pop-up charitable venture; and Michael Carter, executive chef of Philadelphia's Down North Pizza. Cervoni specializes in Roman-style pizza, which resembles flatbread but is thicker yet simultaneously airier.

Before host Ted Allen, regular judges Scott Conant and Christian Petroni and guest judge Ann Kim at the Food Network studio in Manhattan, the four chefs competed in three rounds, with one chef each being "chopped" in the first two. The contestants had to prepare an appetizer pizza, an entree pizza and a dessert pizza using ingredients from a provided basket, plus discretionary ingredients from the studio kitchen.

The first round required them to use carrots, frozen mozzarella sticks, white anchovies and ingredients from a charcuterie cone — ice-cream cones filled with meat slices and other charcuterie-board items. Cervoni, who was born in Lake Success and raised in Great Neck, devised what he called an "All Roads Lead to Rome" Roman-style pizza with garlic, mozzarella and rosemary, using cherry tomatoes as the base topped by braciola, fresh basil, carrots and Pecorino Romano cheese.

After Weiskind was eliminated, the entree round contained basket ingredients of kung pao chicken, lacinato kale, bison sausage and honeycomb. Cervoni crafted what he called a "San Gennaro Feast" Roman-style pizza, so named for the abundant peppers-and-sausage dishes at that annual event in Manhattan's Little Italy. He deep-fried the kale and added a mixture of ricotta cheese, red-pepper flakes and red-wine vinegar.

Carter was chopped, leaving Cervoni and Carruthers in the dessert round. Both were confronted with having to use vegan pepperoni and dried pineapple rings, along with strawberries and premade pizza cupcakes. Cervoni offered his take on maritozzi — Roman brioches filled with whipped cream.

He scooped out and discarded the mozzarella and tomato sauce from inside the cupcakes and then deep-fried the shells and sprinkled sugar and cinnamon on them. He added finely chopped vegan pepperoni and dried pineapple mixed with strawberry jam, piped in a mixture of mascarpone, cinnamon, orange zest and milk chocolate, and topped the concoction with a sliced strawberry.

"I just went into pizza-savant mode and made it happen," he said, and at episode's end concluded that, "I came here to win for my friends, my family and all my mentors."