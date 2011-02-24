Robbie Rosen becomes 'Idol' front-runner

Merrick's Robbie Rosen didn't just take his place in the "American Idol" Top 24 Thursday night, he became one of the front-runners.

"Honestly, you're one of the best singers we have," judge Jennifer Lopez told the 17-year-old junior from Sanford H. Calhoun High School in Merrick.

Rosen, who is a seven-time All-County musician, made his mark in a well-received soulful version of the Beatles' "Got to Get You Into My Life" in Las Vegas, which prompted judge Steven Tyler to say, "You nailed it again." His final audition, using Elton John's "Sorry Seems To Be the Hardest Word," also impressed.

"He's so unassuming," judge Randy Jackson said. "You wouldn't even know that he was a genius."

Rosen, who revealed that he used a wheelchair as a child because of a severe case of hip synovitis -- an inflammation of the cartilage lining the hip joint -- before being able to walk unaided, took the success in stride, calmly saying, "I made it," before celebrating.

Sign up for Newsday's Entertainment newsletter Get the latest on celebs, TV and more. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

Rosen joins upright-bass-player Casey Abrams, shipbuilder Jovany Barreto, music teacher Jordan Dorsey, octave-busting James Durbin, karaoke host Clint Jun Gamboa, Lopez-flirter Tim Halperin, accident-survivor Stefano Langone, redheaded powerhouse Brett Loewenstern, jazzy favorite Jacob Lusk, country-singing teen Scotty McCreery and sweet-voiced Paul McDonald for the Top 12 guys.

The Top 12 women are: Summerfest custodian Naima Adedapo, early favorite Lauren Alaina, Nashville singer Kendra Chantelle, big-voiced Ashthon Jones, 15-year-old Thia McGia, Illinois teen Haley Reinhart, Lopez-loving Karen Rodriguez, Howard Beach's Pia Toscano, house-cleaner Lauren Turner, ad-libber Ta-Tynisa Wilson, repeat auditioner Rachel Zevita and perky popster Julia Zorilla.

Last night's show wasn't as emotional as the earlier elimination, when Lopez was in tears over sending Chris Medina home and production was halted until she could continue.

Now that the judges have made their final choices, America gets to pick its winner, starting Tuesday.

However, in another switch for this season, "Idol" will allow fans to vote online for the first time, letting Facebook members cast 50 votes each night, in addition to unlimited calling and texting votes during the traditional two-hour post-show window.