Robin Roberts, Amber Laign are engaged

"Good Morning America" co-anchor Robin Roberts announced on her ABC show Monday that she and her longtime partner, Amber Laign, are engaged.

"I'm hesitating because I haven't said it out loud yet," Roberts, 62, told her guest, author Gabby Bernstein, in a discussion about saying yes. "I’m saying yes to marriage. We’re getting married this year. It’s something we have talked about but we had put it off. She became ill … and it is saying yes to that and that next chapter."

Roberts and Laign, 48, a co-founder of the CBD oil company Plant Juice Oils, have been together since 2005; Roberts came out as gay in December 2013.

On Instagram, Roberts wrote after Monday's program, "Saying YES to marriage in 2023 … ."

At the end of 2021, Laign was diagnosed with breast cancer, but this July, Roberts announced it was in remission. Roberts herself is in remission from breast cancer, having gone through eight months of chemotherapy after she was diagnosed with it in 2007.