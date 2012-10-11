EntertainmentTV

Robin Roberts out of hospital after bone marrow transplant

Robin Roberts on “Good Morning America,” after announcing she has...

Robin Roberts on “Good Morning America,” after announcing she has been diagnosed with myelodysplastic syndrome, a blood and bone marrow disease once known as preleukemia. (June 11, 2012) Credit: AP

By THE ASSOCIATED PRESS

ABC's Robin Roberts has come home from the hospital three weeks after undergoing a bone marrow transplant.

After thanking her doctors and nurses and singing "Amen," the "Good Morning America" host began the next stage of recovery from MDS, a blood and bone marrow disease. Her sister was the donor for her bone marrow.

While leaving the hospital after a month is a big first step. Roberts' doctor explained that it still will take time for the patient to gather strength and build up her immune system.

"Good Morning America," now the top-rated network morning show, aired a story about Wednesday's homecoming. The show has brought in occasional celebrity guest hosts such as Stephen Colbert to fill in for Roberts. 

Top Stories

Didn't find what you were looking for?