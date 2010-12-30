Rockin' in the New Year with TV party shows

Ready to ring out the old and ring in the new with TV? Or would you rather watch something that avoids New Year's Eve noise entirely? Either way, TV has you covered.

THE BIG BASH

NETWORK PARTIES

Old and new come together in TV's most venerable bash (and longest title): "Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve 2011 With Ryan Seacrest" (10 p.m., ABC/7) features Jenny McCarthy live in Times Square with Ke$ha, Taio Cruz, New Kids on the Block and Backstreet Boys. Acts taped in Hollywood include Jennifer Hudson, Drake, Ne-Yo and Train. Show runs 10-11 p.m. and 11:30 p.m.-2:11 a.m.

"New Year's Eve With Carson Daly" (10 p.m., NBC/4) from Times Square features Lil Wayne, Nicki Minaj and My Chemical Romance, with U2 and Bono chatting up their Broadway musical "Spider-Man: Turn Off the Dark." Show runs 10-11 p.m. and 11:30 p.m.-12:30 a.m.

"New Year's Eve Live" (11 p.m.-12:30 a.m., Fox/5) moves between Manhattan and Las Vegas, with host Nancy O'Dell, and acts including David Archuleta and Travie McCoy.

"Live From Lincoln Center" (8:30-10:30 p.m., PBS/13). Pianist Lang Lang joins the New York Philharmonic in a Tchaikovsky program. Followed on WNET by more music: "Carole King-James Taylor Live at the Troubadour" (10:30 p.m.), "Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Live" (11:30 p.m.), "The Police Certifiable" (1 a.m.), "Eric Clapton & Steve Winwood" (1:30 a.m.).

FIESTA ESPAÑOL

"Feliz 2011!" (10 p.m., Univision/41) has live coverage across the United States and Mexico: Don Francisco in Miami, Victor Noriega and Elvis Crespo in Times Square.

CABLE CRAZINESS

"New Year's Bash 2011" (10:30 p.m.-midnight, MTV/ MTV2) promises "boundary pushing" in this live look back at 2010 hosted by comic Whitney Cummings, with "Jersey Shore" cast (Snooki will be dropped in a ball at Seaside Height, N.J.), Flo Rida, Bobby Moynihan, Nick Kroll.

"New Year's Eve Live! With Anderson Cooper and Kathy Griffin" (11 p.m.-12:30 a.m., CNN). Reunited for another Times Square ring-in. Expect more politically incorrect commentary.

"Watch What Happens Live: Andy's New Year's Party" (10:30 p.m.-12:30 a.m., Bravo). Andy Cohen hosts "Real Housewives" cast, Sandra Bernhard, Meghan McCain.

"New Year's Eve.0" (9 p.m.-midnight, Comedy Central). Daniel Tosh explores the wild and woolly world of web videos.

"Bette Midler: The Showgirl Must Go On" (9-10:10 p.m., HBO). Midler's first HBO special since 1997 is taped at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas.

MARATHONS

"The Honeymooners" (midnight-Saturday 6 p.m., WPIX/11). Ralph Kramden and Ed Norton deliver '50s laughs for 12 hours. (Ch. 11 runs its Saturday morning kids shows 7 a.m.-1 p.m. )

Marx Brothers movies (8 p.m.-Saturday 7 a.m., Turner Classic Movies). Timeless laughs with the '30s kings of comic chaos: "Animal Crackers," "Duck Soup," "A Night at the Opera," more.

"Back to the Future" trilogy (10:30 a.m.-6 p.m. and 6 p.m.-4 a.m., AMC). Michael J. Fox and Christopher Lloyd go time-tripping in three '80s film faves.

Zombies (9 a.m.-Saturday 6 a.m., Chiller). Movies like "The Evil Dead," "Return of the Living Dead," "Boy Eats Girl."

"House" (6 a.m.-Saturday 6 a.m., USA). Hugh Laurie's physician in a funk solves tough cases (except during 9-10 a.m. Holiday Bowl parade).

"Monk" (6 a.m.-Saturday 6 a.m., Sleuth). Tony Shalhoub's defective detective investigates.

"Life Is Wild" (6 a.m.- Saturday 6 a.m., Universal HD). New York vet moves his family to South Africa game reserve in 2007 CW series.

"The Dukes of Hazzard" (2 p.m.-3 a.m., CMT). Bo and Luke evade Boss Hogg over and over again.

"Top 40 of 2010" (8 a.m.- Saturday 10 a.m., fuse). Revisiting the year's top music.