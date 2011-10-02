Rooney closes his last '60 Minutes' show

After 33 years on prime-time TV's longest-running program, Andy Rooney ended his final regular "60 Minutes" appearance with a regret and a promise: "This is a moment I've dreaded [but] I'm not retiring," he said. "Writers don't retire, and I'll always be a writer."

Rooney, 92, on Sunday night wrapped a remarkable career that began during World War II as a reporter with the Stars and Stripes newspaper by thanking viewers and luck. Almost evoking George Bailey and his own wonderful life, Rooney had this to say:

"I've done a lot of complaining here, but of all the things I've complained about, I can't complain about my life. My wife, Margie , and I had four good kids. Now there are grandchildren. I have two great-grandchildren, although they're a little young for me to know how great they are. And all this time I've been paid to say what is on my mind on television. You don't get any luckier in life than that."

In a jaunty farewell interview preceding his final essay with longtime colleague Morley Safer -- who referred to his old friend as "the Grandpa Moses of broadcasting" and "America's favorite grouch-in-chief" -- Rooney joked that he "didn't recall" that he had ever received much criticism from viewers. As if.

Rooney often seemed beloved and not beloved in equal measure. For example, CBS News briefly suspended him in 1990 for making a comment to a magazine that appeared to be disparaging of gays; Safer suggested he was "nasty" about the controversy. Said Rooney, "I suppose I was, and if I was, I'm sorry."

Rooney also spoke of his longtime friendship and collaboration with "60 Minutes" colleague Harry Reasoner, who died in 1991, saying Reasoner was a better writer -- immensely high praise from Rooney -- but also "lazy, no question about it."

In his closing essay, Rooney had this to say about his career and style: "A writer's job is to tell the truth. I believe that if all the truth were known about everything in the world, it would be a better place to live. I know I've been terribly wrong sometimes, but I think I've been right more than I've been wrong.

"I may have given the impression that I don't care what anyone else thinks, but I do care. I care a lot. I have always hoped people will like what I've written. Being liked is nice, but it's not my intent."

And in a finale worth noting: "I don't say this often, but thank you."