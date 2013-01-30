Rowan Blanchard cast in 'Boy Meets World' spinoff

"Boy Meets World" fans, meet Rowan Blanchard, the young star of the Disney Channel's "Girl Meets World" pilot, the update of the '90s comedy.

The 11-year-old actress, whose credits include "The Back-Up Plan" and "Spy Kids: All the Time in the World," has been cast as Riley, the spawn of Cory (Ben Savage) and Topanga (Danielle Fishel), Rowan's rep told TheWrap.com. The reboot is told from the point of view of Riley, a 13-year-old.

Her fictional parents -- the child stars of the original show -- couldn't be more excited to welcome her to the family.

"Congratulations beautiful girl," Fishel tweeted late on Monday. "Can't wait!" "I have a beautiful, new daughter," Savage said over Twitter. "Welcome to the family."

Michael Jacobs, who created and executive produced "Boy Meets World" for seven seasons between 1993 and 2000, is returning in the same role for the spinoff.