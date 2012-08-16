EntertainmentTV

Ryan Lochte films '90210' cameo

Silver medalist Ryan Lochte of the United States poses during...

Silver medalist Ryan Lochte of the United States poses during the medal ceremony for the men's 200-meter individual medley on Day 6 of the London 2012 Olympic Games at the Aquatics Centre in London. (Aug. 2, 2012) Credit: Getty Images

By THE ASSOCIATED PRESS

Olympic champion Ryan Lochte put his toe in the acting pool for a cameo appearance on the CW drama series "90210."

The swimmer says it was his first acting gig and he was "really nervous" because he "didn't want to mess it up."

He says "everyone was really nice. They helped me out," adding: "Hopefully, I killed it through the end."

Lochte won five medals, including two gold medals, in swimming events at the London Olympics.

The "90210" episode with Lochte will air at 9 p.m. EDT on Monday, Oct. 29.

The show's producers say there's no water involved in the scene, adding that Lochte "deserves a little rest on dry land."

He attended the premiere of "The Expendables 2" in Los Angeles on Wednesday night.
 

Top Stories

Didn't find what you were looking for?