Ryan Lochte films '90210' cameo

Olympic champion Ryan Lochte put his toe in the acting pool for a cameo appearance on the CW drama series "90210."

The swimmer says it was his first acting gig and he was "really nervous" because he "didn't want to mess it up."

He says "everyone was really nice. They helped me out," adding: "Hopefully, I killed it through the end."

Lochte won five medals, including two gold medals, in swimming events at the London Olympics.

The "90210" episode with Lochte will air at 9 p.m. EDT on Monday, Oct. 29.

Sign up for Newsday's Entertainment newsletter Get the latest on celebs, TV and more. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

The show's producers say there's no water involved in the scene, adding that Lochte "deserves a little rest on dry land."

He attended the premiere of "The Expendables 2" in Los Angeles on Wednesday night.

