Satisfy your hunger for missing food and home shows

Are you going through withdrawal while a contractual dispute keeps the Food Network and HGTV off Cablevision's lineup? There are other ways to get your fix.

The first plan of attack should be to tune into PBS, the network that started it all with Julia Child back in 1963.

PBS' local affiliates are: WLIW/21, whose "cooking block" airs Monday nights from 7:30 to 9, Saturdays from 11:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., and Sundays from 1:30 to 3 p.m., and WNET/13, whose cooking shows air Sundays from 3:30 to 6:30 p.m. That's where you'll find "Lidia's Italy" (Mondays at 8 p.m. and Sundays at 2 p.m. on WLIW/21; Sundays at 5:30 p.m. on WNET/13).

Over at Travel Channel, the sixth season of "Anthony Bourdain: No Reservations" premieres Monday at 10 p.m. with the intrepid chef visiting Panama. Wednesday at 6, you can watch "Bizarre Foods With Andrew Zimmern." Starting at 9 p.m., it's four episodes of Adam Richman in "Man v. Food," in which Richman takes on a 7 1/2-pound burger in Memphis, an 11-pound pizza in Atlanta and giant pancakes in Honolulu.

>> Newsday's Food coverage

Sign up for Newsday's Entertainment newsletter Get the latest on celebs, TV and more. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

For HGTV viewers, here are some alternatives:

Learn to grow it and cook it on PBS' "The Victory Garden" at 11 a.m. Saturdays on WLIW/21 (and Tuesdays and Thursdays at 10 a.m., 4 p.m. and 10 p.m., and Wednesdays and Fridays at 4 a.m. on WLIW Create). Shot in the United States and abroad, this 30-minute-long show features eco-tips for the home gardener.

If you're missing "House Hunters" and HGTV's other voyeuristic real estate shows, try "LX.TV OpenHouse NYC," which is worth getting up at 8:30 Sunday mornings to watch on WNBC/4. Catch video tours of high-end property listings, designer how-to segments and "to the rescue" home makeovers. MTV's "Teen Cribs" is the spawn of the cable network's long-running show "Cribs," featuring the hip dwellings of the fashionable, rich and young. "Teen Cribs" airs Mondays at 6 p.m.

>>Newsday's Home & Garden coverage

Cablevision, which owns Newsday, is in a dispute with Scripps Network over the pricing of the two channels.