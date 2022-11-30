Steve Martin, Martin Short to host 'Saturday Night Live' Dec. 10

Steve Martin and Martin Short will host "Saturday Night Live” on Dec. 10, followed by Austin Butler on Dec. 17 to close out 2022.

NBC announced Tuesday that comedy legends and "Only Murders in the Building" stars Martin and Short appear with musical guest Brandi Carlile. The Yeah Yeah Yeahs will be the musical guests on the Dec. 17 show hosted by "Elvis" star Butler, who will be making his "SNL" debut.

Martin has hosted "SNL" 14 times previously and, with his fellow "¡Three Amigos!" stars Short and Chevy Chase, co-hosted once in 1986. Short, a standout on the sketch-comedy series "SCTV," had gone on to be an "SNL" cast member during the 1984-85 season.

Keke Palmer is hosting the Dec. 3 show.